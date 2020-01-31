The Pussycat Dolls Join Meghan Trainor On Empowering Bop “Genetics”

No one does feel good pop quite like Meghan Trainor. From “All About That Bass” to “Watch Me Do,” the 26-year-old has the Midas Touch for floor-filling bangers with positive messages. Thus it should hardly be surprising to learn that several such numbers landed on the tracklist of her long-awaited third LP Treat Myself. One of the best is an updated take on a familiar gem. That would be “Genetics,” which goes even harder with the addition of The Pussycat Dolls. “Beauty Queen since 17. At least to me, I was born with it,” M-Train sings on the opening lines.

Then she cedes the track to Nicole Scherzinger. “Maybelline is good to me, but I believe I was born with it,” the PCD frontwoman coos. Iconic. Of course, it all builds up to a sing- and spell-along chorus. “G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S. How you get that bass? Is it all fake? Made in LA? G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S.” Bubbling over with self-confidence and charisma, this proves to be the perfect meeting place for the divas. Prayerfully they’ll get together to bring “Genetics” to life with an official video in the very near future. If nothing else, I’d love to see them line up a performance at least. It’s what we deserve.

Keep an eye peeled for a full review of Treat Myself early next week. In the meantime press play on the new and improved version of “Genetics” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!