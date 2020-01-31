More Of ‘Cape God’: Allie X Explores The Dark Side On New Single “Devil I Know”

Rejoice! We’re less than a month away from the release of Allie X’s Cape God. And it’s safe to say that the album is shaping up to be something very special. The Canadian pop artist built out the soundscape with a string of excellent buzz tracks. That includes “Fresh Laundry,” “Rings A Bell,” “Regulars” and “Love Me Wrong” featuring Troye Sivan. However, today (January 31) she joins the New Music Friday lineup with lead single “Devil I Know.” And it’s clear to see why she makes that distinction. Why’s that? Because her latest is an anthem of the highest caliber.

Produced by Duvchi, it boasts an ominous soundscape and finds Allie flirting with the dark side. “I think I made a big mistake. You keep messing with my brain,” she coos on the opening lines. She’s singing about the Devil of course. “I could pretend that I’m just praying now. But I’m only on my knees. I could scream somebody help me out,” Allie adds. Then comes a surprise twist. “But the wicked one is me.” Meanwhile, the siren is serving vocals. If the rest of Cape God is even half as good as what we’ve heard thus far, then we’re in for a treat. Press play on “Devil I Know” below.

