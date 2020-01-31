New Find: Siena Liggins Soars On New Single “Wait For Me”

Siena Liggins is one of the new wave of queer artists thriving in the pop world. The Detroit-born, Atlanta based newcomer has generated serious buzz with bops like “Me Again” and “Naked,” but she takes it to the next level with “Wait On Me.” A sunny love song with an instantly-hummable chorus, this could be the track that introduces the singer/songwriter to a whole new audience. “Ain’t nobody getting younger, I already thanked your mother,” she begins the pop/R&B hybrid. “I got stupid love for ya, so let me in ’cause I adore ya.”

The breakout star, who has already shared stages with superstars like Lizzo and Doja Cat, lays her cards on the table as the chorus approaches. “I know you busy and I’m busy, back around again girl makin’ me dizzy,” Siena sings. “Be still please and let me know you still feel me — hey baby, can you wait on me, can’t let you get away from me.” With half a dozen very good songs to her credit, it’s about time that Siena gave us a larger body of work. And, if “Wait On Me” is any indication, it’s going to be essential listening.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!