Taylor Swift Takes A Stand On Protest Anthem “Only The Young”

Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana documentary is now streaming on Netflix. I haven’t had the chance to watch the film yet (it’s on my to-do list this weekend), but I did check out the very good new song that plays over the end credits. Co-produced with Joel Little, “Only The Young” is the closest the 30-year-old has come to a protest anthem. “You did all that you could do — the game was rigged, the ref got tricked,” she begins the song, which touches on millennial disillusionment with elections. “The wrong ones think they’re right, you were outnumbered.”

The Lover hitmaker sharpens her pen as the track progresses. “They aren’t gonna help us, too busy helping themselves,” Taylor sings. “They aren’t gonna change this, we gotta do it ourselves.” Her solution? “Only one thing can save us, she belts on the chorus. “Only the young, only the young.” To drive the point home, the Cats actress employs a child choir. It speaks volumes to the importance and timeliness of Taylor’s message that their presence never feels saccharine or gimmicky. Listen to “Only The Young” below.

