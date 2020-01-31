Good Choice! Diplo Taps Julia Michaels For A “Heartless” Remix

Diplo saying yeehaw and going country was one of the happiest surprises of 2019. The super-producer is building up to the unveiling of an album called Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley. And he’s done so by dropping a collection of twangy, electro-kissed collabs with everyone from Cam to the Jonas Brothers. However, the breakout hit of the era has certainly been “Heartless.” Featuring rising country star Morgan Wallen, the moody anthem amassed more than 82 million Spotify streams and broke onto the Billboard Hot 100. It could very easily soar higher on the back of a newly released remix featuring Julia Michaels.

Today (January 31) the trio joins the New Music Friday lineup with the update. And to the surprise of no one, Julia proves to be the perfect addition to the mix. “Say you’re going out late. I count down till you call me. It’s just one of those things that you do when you’re lonely,” she sings on the first verse. Later she and Morgan join forces on the chorus. It should be just enough to re-spark interest in the track. But even better is the newly released video. In it, a chance encounter at a motel turns into something much more for the talented vocalists as they abandon disinterested lovers and storm out together. Watch that go down below and let us know what you think.

