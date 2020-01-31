Ally Brooke Shows Off Fancy Footwork In “No Good” Video

Ally Brooke stole the show on the latest season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, but somehow only came third. (I demand a recount). On the bright side, the Fifth Harmony star puts all that dance training to good use in her “No Good” video. The 26-year-old twirls around a rehearsal studio with her dance partner, showing off fancy footwork and sensual poses. When she’s not giving us choreography, Ally is staring forlornly out a window. After all, “No Good” is ultimately about cutting negative people from your life.

2020 is destined to be a breakthrough year for the rising solo star. Ally’s Time To Shine Tour kicks off in Chicago, IL on March 6 and then stops in most major cities, before winding up in Los Angeles, CA on April 7. No doubt, “No Good” will be one the highlights of her live show. Just imagine the choreography! Other songs that are sure to make the setlist include the still-catchy “Low Key,” “Lips Don’t Lie” and “Higher.” Watch Ally’s latest video below and secure tickets to the Time To Shine Tour here.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!