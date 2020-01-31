From Dua Lipa To Miley Cyrus, The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2020

We’re one month into 2020 today (January 31), and we’ve already gotten some excellent music. Selena Gomez and Halsey came through with two of the year’s first very, very good albums. And we’ve just received new collections from the likes of Kesha, Meghan Trainor and Louis Tomlinson. Here’s the best news: There’s more on the way. A lot more to be exact. So we at Idolator took on the momentous task of putting together a list of our most-anticipated projects to keep an eye peeled for in the coming months.

That includes some already confirmed projects (Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia or Monsta X’s historic All About Luv, for instance) as well as some that we’re still learning about. Dive into our list below (it’s in alphabetical order) and let us know if we missed anyone who deserves to make the cut!

Adam Lambert

Title: Velvet

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: Velvet: Side A

The first half of Adam’s fourth album ranked as one of 2019’s best EPs. And based on the snippet for “Roses” (the first single off Side B), it’s clear the Glamorous One’s new material is just as strong.

Adele

Title: 30 (Rumored)

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

Rumors have been building about Adele’s new album for years now. In 2019, everyone from Nicki Minaj to Taylor Swift was linked to the project. So far there are no hard dates, but it’s pretty clear that 2020 is the year something will come through.

Alanis Morissette

Title: Such Pretty Forks In The Road

Release Date: May 1

What We’ve Heard: “Reasons I Drink”

She’s back! Late last year Alanis Morissette relaunched with “Reasons I Drink.” And her comeback continues with the imminent arrival of her new album and an upcoming North American tour. If you ask me, that’s the perfect way to also celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill.

Alec Benjamin

Title: These Two Windows

Release Date: April 3

What We’ve Heard: “Demons,” “Mind Is A Prison” and “Must Have Been The Wind”

Alec Benjamin is coming! The streaming giant is finally gearing up to drop his debut studio album. And based on what we’ve heard so far, the material is just as strong as viral smash “Let Me Down Slowly.”

Alicia Keys

Title: ALICIA

Release Date: March 20

What We’ve Heard: “Show Me Love,” “Time Machine” and “Underdog”

Alicia Keys has been a staple at the Grammys for the last two years. And next year the celebrated host may be up for several awards after the unveiling of her long-awaited seventh LP.

Allie X

Title: Cape God

Release Date: February 21

What We’ve Heard: “Fresh Laundry,” “Rings A Bell,” “Regulars,” “Love Me Wrong” and “Devil I Know”

No one does pop quite like Allie X. That’s why we’re so excited to hear the Canadian creator’s sophomore LP Cape God. Every song we’ve heard off the tracklist thus far has been perfection, and lucky fans will have a chance to see the songs come to life on tour this year.

Ally Brooke

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Lips Don’t Lie,” “Low Key,” “Higher” and “No Good”

Ally Brooke has been building out the sonics for her debut solo LP with a string of ridiculously catchy bangers for years now. Hopefully this is the year that all of her very good tracks find a home on a full-length album and that she gets the respect she deserves.

Ariana Grande

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: Whispers from the recording studio

It’s unlikely that Ariana Grande is planning on dropping anything in 2020. However, after the 6-month turnaround between Sweetener and Thank U, Next we’ve learned to expect the unexpected when the ponytail aficionado is involved. That alongside confirmation that she is always working in the studio does mean anything is possible.

Ava Max

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Torn,” “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” “Freaking Me Out,” “Salt” and “On Somebody”

Ava Max caught lightning in a bottle with breakout hit “Sweet But Psycho.” Since then the pop star on the rise has kept us on the hook with a string of very, very good bops. And after closing out 2019 with her disco-infused “On Somebody,” she promised that there was so much more to come in the new year. Hopefully next up is her debut LP.

Bebe Rexha

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Not 20 Anymore” and “Last Hurrah”

Bebe Rexha’s debut LP Expectations was one of 2018’s strongest albums. And based on the fact that she’s described her follow-up as being filled with dance bangers inspired by Britney Spears, it’s fair to say that there’s no risk of a sophomore slump here.

Beyonce

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

Every year there are rumbles that Beyonce is planning to drop another surprise album. 2020 is no exception. Will one appear? We’ll have to see. However, if it does, I’m hoping for another Lemonade instead of a Everything Is Love.

Birds Of Prey Soundtrack

Title: Birds Of Prey

Release Date: February 7

What We’ve Heard: “Diamonds,” “Joke’s On You,” “Boss Bitch” and “Sway”

Four songs in, and the Birds of Prey soundtrack is on track to be just as good as the feature film. It gets even better when we consider the fact that there are unreleased gems from the likes of Halsey and Lauren Jauregui on the fiercely femme tracklist.

Britney Spears

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

It’s been four long years since Britney Spears graced us with her ninth album Glory. Of course, she’s currently in the midst of a professional hiatus, which blessedly does not extend to her iconic Instagram. That being said, there are rumors on Stan Twitter that B10 (executive produced by Justin Tranter) is contractually obliged to arrive this year. If so we may be in for a treat.

BTS

Title: MAP OF THE SOUL: 7

Release Date: February 21

What We’ve Heard: “Black Swan”

The K-Pop Kings are at it again. BTS is on track to top the Billboard 200 for a fourth time based on the record-breaking sales numbers Big Hit Entertainment are reporting.

Cardi B

Title: Tiger Woods (Rumored)

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Press,” “Money” and a snippet or two.

Cardi B made history when her debut album Invasion Of Privacy took home the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2019. That alongside her Midas Touch when it comes to crafting bangers has us abundantly interested in what is on the horizon as she prepares to drop her sophomore effort.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Title: Dedicated: Side B

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard:

In an exclusive interview last year Carly Rae Jepsen teased the probability of dropping a Side B to last year’s Dedicated. So far we haven’t seen a hard release date, but we can’t stop hoping something comes out of her promise.

Charli XCX

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard:

Talk about lofty ambitions. Charli XCX plans on dropping not one but two albums in 2020. And if they’re even half as good as last year’s self-titled, then we’re in for a treat.

Charlie Puth

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “I Warned Myself,” “Mother” and “Cheating On You”

Charlie Puth relaunched in the last quarter of 2019 with a string of very, very good but very eclectic bops. Now we’re waiting patiently for even a snippet of news about a follow-up to 2018’s Voicenotes.

Christina Aguilera

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard:

Will 2020 be the year Christina Aguilera FINALLY drops her second Spanish album? Legendtina teased the project in the early days of her Vegas residency. Since then it’s been relatively quiet, but teasers are starting to pop up on social media that imply something may be in the works.

CNCO

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

Latin boy band CNCO is one of the hottest acts on the scene. This year they’re already taking it to the next level by headlining arenas on their Press Start Tour. Thus it stands to reason that we’ll be getting some new material (prayerfully an album) before that kicks off.

Conan Gray

Title: Kid Krow

Release Date: March 20

What We’ve Heard: “Comfort Crowd,” “Checkmate,” “Manic” and “The Story”

Conan Gray cut through the crowd with his powerful pen and stripped-back arrangements. And he’s bound to continue generating buzz with the impending arrival of his autobiographical debut LP Kid Krow.

Demi Lovato

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Anyone”

Demi Lovato relaunched with a triumphant and exceedingly emotional performance of “Anyone” at the Grammys. The comeback continues with a performance of The National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Then it’s just a waiting game until we hear more about a follow-up to Tell Me You Love Me. On the bright side, the superstar promised that we can expect more solo material as well as several collabs this year.

Dinah Jane

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Bottled Up,” “Retrograde” and “SZNS”

Dinah Jane is taking over the world in 2020. Quite literally. This year the Fifth Harmony alum embarks on a solo international tour. Here’s to hoping that she supports it by dropping her oft-teased debut LP.

Diplo

Title: Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “So Long,” “Heartless” and “Lonely”

Diplo saying yeehaw and going country was one of the happiest surprises of 2019. The super-producer found the perfect union between electronic production and twangy rhythms. Better yet, he’s lined up a perfect group of collaborators. Now we’re patiently waiting to hear the remainder of what is sure to be one of 2020’s great projects.

Dixie Chicks

Title: Gaslighter

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

It’s been 14 long years since the Dixie Chicks last released a studio album. That changes in 2020 with the impending release of their 8th LP Gaslighter.

Dua Lipa

Title: Future Nostalgia

Release Date: April 3

What We’ve Heard: “Don’t Start Now,” “Future Nostalgia” and “Physical”

Dua Lipa’s disco-infused “Don’t Start Now” was the best single of 2019. Now she’s on track to cement her status as pop’s Leading Lady with Future Nostalgia. Three songs in, and we already know this is going to be one of 2020’s best releases.

Ellie Goulding

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Flux,” “Sixteen,” “Close To Me” and “Hate Me”

2020 is the year we’re finally getting Ellie Goulding’s fourth studio album. Last year saw the hitmaker breaking chart records on both sides of the Atlantic. If things continue at that pace, then she’s bound to make this year even bigger.

Evanescence

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

Here’s a pleasant surprise: Evanescence is back. The iconic rockers relaunched with a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” last year. Now they’re working toward the impending release of their fifth album. Talk about a most welcome blast from the past.

FLETCHER

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “One Too Many”

FLETCHER emerged as 2019’s uncontested Queen Of Heartbreak with you ruined new york city for me. The EP captured the full emotional journey of processing a breakup. Since then we’ve gotten tour news (she’s hitting the road with Niall Horan) and another emo banger called “One Too Many.” What else is on the way? We’ll have to wait and see, but I have high expectations.

HAIM

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m In It” and “Hallelujah”

Three songs in, and HAIM’s long-awaited third LP is coming together nicely. It’s also shaping up to be emotionally and sonically eclectic based on the breezy musings of “Summer Girl” and darker tone of “Now I’m In It.”

Hayley Williams

Title: Petals For Armor

Release Date: May 8

What We’ve Heard: “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone”

Hayley Williams is breaking new ground as a solo artist in 2020. The Paramore frontwoman introduced her debut album Petals For Armor by exploring rage on “Simmer.” After that came a deeply emotional expose on loss. If things continue at this pace, we’re really in for an emo masterpiece.

Iggy Azalea

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

Iggy Azalea has blossomed as a solo star since going independent. Last year she dropped her long-awaited sophomore LP and an equally strong EP. If things continue at that pace, then it’s safe to expect that we’ll be hearing from the Rap Goddess in the near future.

J Balvin

Title: Colores

Release Date: March

What We’ve Heard: “Blanco” and “Morado”

J Balvin is seeing music in different colors on his upcoming album. Due for release in March, it’s guaranteed to be one of the year’s hottest collections.

Jason Derulo

Title: 2Sides

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: 2Sides (Side 1)

Let’s forget about Cats for the rest of forever and instead focus on Jason Derulo’s music career. Last year the hitmaker packed no shortage of bangers on the first half of his fifth LP. I’d say it’s safe to bet he won’t disappoint when Side 2 finally arrives.

Jennifer Lopez

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “El Anillo,” “Dinero,” “Te Guste,” “Medicine” and “Baila Conmigo”

Jennifer Lopez has been rumored to drop English- and Spanish-language albums for years now. However following the buzz generated by her Oscar-robbed performance in Hustlers and the upcoming Super Bowl performance, there is no better time for her to finally give us something new to bump to. Or at least a release date…

Jewel

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “No More Tears”

2020 is an important year for Jewel who celebrates the 25th anniversary of her debut album Pieces Of You. And she’s celebrating in style. How so? By dropping another album. Keep an eye peeled for details because we expect the icon to deliver.

JoJo

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Joanna” and “Sabotage”

The wait is (almost) over. This year JoJo is coming through with a follow-up to 2016’s Mad Love. And based on what we’ve heard so far, we’re in for what will be her most personal era to date.

Jonas Brothers

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “What A Man Gotta Do”

The Jonas Brother comeback was one of the best things to come out of 2019. And it looks like they show no signs of taking another break anytime soon. After a performance at the Grammys they have another new single to promote and a forthcoming Vegas residency. Does that mean we should expect another album, too? I hope so.

Julia Michaels

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

Find me an artist who works as hard as Julia Michaels? Last year the superstar graced us with the two best EPs as well as a slew of collabs. Based on the prodigious rate at which she creates, I expect her to have even more on the horizon as we dive into 2020.

Justin Bieber

Title: Changes

Release Date: February 14

What We’ve Heard: “Yummy” and “Get Me”

Justin Bieber kickstarted his new era with a failed attempt to cinch the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. But the hitmaker has plenty to celebrate. The relentlessly catchy “Yummy” debuted at number 2 on the chart, and his follow-up single “Get Me” is infinitely better. Hopefully the rest of the tracklist falls more in line with the latter.

Justin Timberlake

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: Whispers of various collaborations

Justin Timberlake’s Man Of The Woods doesn’t hold up as a classic in the Pop Prince’s impressive discography. However, based on what we’ve seen inside the studio (sessions with Lizzo and Timbaland for instance), I have hopes that his new album will not be a country-infused confusion.

Katy Perry

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Never Really Over,” “Small Talk” and “Harleys In Hawaii”

Katy Perry has not gotten enough love in recent years. The endlessly iconic hitmaker rolled out three solid-gold bops in 2019, but none of them got the respect they deserved. Hopefully the public realizes what they’re missing out on as we get ready for a follow-up to Witness.

Kelly Clarkson

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

A lot has happened for Kelly Clarkson since she dropped Meaning Of Life in 2017. For starters, she is now the Queen of Daytime TV. Beyond that she’s also gearing up to take over Las Vegas with a new residency. I can only hope that we’ll get some new material alongside her greatest hits on the setlist.

Kelsea Ballerini

Title: Kelsea

Release Date: March 20

What We’ve Heard: “Homecoming Queen?” and “LA”

Country Princess Kelsea Ballerini is gearing up to release her most personal album to date. And based on what we’ve heard so far, it is easy to imagine her taking over the charts with the infectious material.

Khalid

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Up All Night” and “Eleven”

Khalid may be one of the hardest working artists on the scene at the moment. The velvet-voiced hitmaker continually dominates streaming services, and it looks like he’s already moved on from his Free Spirit era with the unveiling of a couple new tracks at the end of the year. Is this a sign a new album or EP is on the way?

Kim Petras

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: TBA

2020 has to be the year that Kim Petras drops her debut LP. The ascendant Pop Princess never disappoints, and I have outrageously high expectations as we close the door on the Clarity era and prepare for her next step.

Kylie Minogue

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: Whispers that will make The Gays (™) ecstatic

Kylie Minogue is working on a follow-up to 2018’s Golden. And it’s going to be a return to the disco sound fans have come to know and love. “I think it’s going to be getting back on the dancefloor, like grown-up disco; that’s where I want it to be,” she promised. We’re going to hold her to that.

La Roux

Title: Supervision

Release Date: February 7

What We’ve Heard: “International Woman Of Leisure,” “Gullible Fool” and Automatic Driver”

She’s back! Last year La Roux returned to the fold following a five-year hiatus. Now Elly Jackson’s solo project will take flight with the unveiling of her new album Supervision next month.

Lady Gaga

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: Endless teasing and pregnancy updates

Lady Gaga’s due date for LG6 has to be approaching any day now. Despite springing a leak earlier this year, Mother Monster is still remaining shockingly tight-lipped about her upcoming album. That being said, whispers in the industry tell us to expect pop bangers sooner than later.

Lana Del Rey

Title: White Hot Forever

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: TBA

Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell was the single best album to arrive in 2019. However, it looks like she doesn’t plan to linger on the Grammy-robbed project. Instead, she’s readying a spoken word album and is planning on dropping another LP, tentatively titled White Hot Forever. Legends only.

Lauren Jauregui

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Expectations” and “More Than That”

Lauren Jauregui introduced her solo career with a string of excellent anthems in late 2018 and early 2019. Then things got surprisingly quiet. Late last year she returned with a new collaboration, which has sparked my hopes that we’ll be getting more solo material in the coming weeks.

LAUV

Title: ~how i’m feeling~

Release Date: March 6

What We’ve Heard: “I’m So Tired…,” “Drugs & the Internet,” “Sad Forever,” “Fuck, I’m Lonely,” “Feelings,” “Sims,” “Mean It,” “Changes” and “Tattoos Together”

Lauv’s debut album is shaping up to be absolutely star-studded. We’ve already heard collaborations with the likes of Troye Sivan, Anne-Marie and LANY. And just recently he confirmed there’s more on the way. Who else is involved? How about BTS, Alessia Cara and Sofia Reyes? Sign us up!

Lindsay Lohan

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Xanax,” at least kind of…

Lindsay Lohan is due to save pop with a new album. If only we could get some hard details on the release date. Last year, she uploaded her comeback single “Xanax” to Instagram (a revolutionary move). But since then it appears her music has taken a back seat to her sister Aliana’s. Hopefully we’ll hear from both divas this year.

Madison Beer

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Good In Goodbye” and “Dear Society”

Madison Beer rocketed to the top of a list of artists I’ve kept my eye on with the release of “Dead” in 2017. And she’s stayed up there ever since. Hopefully she’ll get the respect she deserves when her ddebut album arrives this year. Based on lead single “Good In Goodbye,” it’s abundantly clear the rising star has only sharpened her edge over the last three years.

Maggie Lindemann

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Friends Go,” “Would I,” “Human” and “Obsessed”

Maggie Lindemann has proven to be one of pop’s most versatile rising stars. After breaking out with the whispery synths of “Things,” the hitmaker expanded her sounds over the years. Thus, it’s unclear what exactly we should expect from her debut album. However, we do know that we’ll be getting bops on bops.

Mandy Moore

Title: Silver Landings

Release Date: March 6

What We’ve Heard: “When I Wasn’t Watching,” “I’d Rather Lose” and “Save A Little For Yourself”

Mandy Moore is back! The pop princess relaunched her music career following a decade-long hiatus in 2019. And she’s switching things up with a distinctly Cali sound. Expect more summery bops when the rest of her album Silver Landings checks in later this year.

MARINA

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

MARINA relaunched in 2019 with her excellent two part album Love + Fear. And it looks like there won’t be a lengthy gap between projects this time around. In fact, based on an Instagram announcement, I’d say it’s fair to expect music before she takes the stage at Coachella this spring.

Megan Thee Stallion

Title: Suga

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “B.I.T.C.H.”

Megan Thee Stallion was one of the hottest breakout talents of 2019. And she hasn’t slowed down in the new year. We’re not even a full month in yet, but we’ve already gotten two bops. One of which will be the lead single to her upcoming debut album.

Miley Cyrus

Title: SHE IS MILEY CYRUS

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: SHE IS COMING

Miley Cyrus kicked off 2020 by welcoming us into a new era. According to Mark Ronson it will her Heartbreaker Era. But since then it’s been very quiet. I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for more details!

Missy Elliott

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

Last year Missy Elliott trolled us by rolling out an EP instead of her long-awaited album ahead of the 2019 MTV VMAs. Fingers crossed that this year is the time we finally get the followup to 2005’s The Cookbook.

Monsta X

Title: All About Luv

Release Date: February 14

What We’ve Heard: “Who Do U Love,” “Love U,” “Someone’s Someone,” “Middle Of The Night” and “Magnetic”

K-Pop Kings Monsta X are set to make history this Valentine’s Day. That’s when they become the first K-Pop group to release an entirely English-language album. And based on the bops we’ve heard so far, they’ve got something hot to share with us on the traditional Lover’s Holiday.

Niall Horan

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Nice To Meet Ya” and “Put A Little Love On Me”

Niall Horan has experienced a wealth of success since One Direction, and that’s bound to continue as he prepares the release of his sophomore album. Based on what we’ve heard so far, it’s clear the “Slow Hands” crooner is willing to play with his sound on the new LP. Hopefully it pays off with another smash.

Nicki Minaj

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: Nonstop collabs and retirement whispers

What is Nicki Minaj up to? It’s been months since the Rap Queen announced her imminent retirement from the industry. Since then she’s released a slew of collabs (including one on Meghan Trainor’s new album). It looks like she plans to grace us with at least one more LP of her own before stepping back from the limelight.

Niykee Heaton

Title: The Lullaby Album

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Go To Sleep Little Baby” and “Renegade”

Niykee Heaton is changing our perception of lullabies with her upcoming album. Sure, the project will contain a couple gems to sing your baby to sleep with. However, it appears that she’ll also fit a couple more surprising bops in the mix as well.

Normani

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Motivation” and “Waves”

Normani truly has what it takes to become pop’s Next Big Thing. After steadily building buzz around her name with excellent collabs, the Fifth Harmony alum hit it out of the park with “Motivation.” Now it’s hard to think of any debut album we’re more excited to hear in the new year.

PRETTYMUCH

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

PRETTYMUCH is one of music’s hottest boy bands at the moment. They’re also one of the most prolific. Last year we got two EPs, and it stands to reason that we’ll finally get their debut LP in 2020.

Pussycat Dolls

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “React” live

What year is it again? The calendar says 2020, however, I’m struggling to believe that because one of the most anticipated songs of the new year is coming from The Pussycat Dolls. Hopefully we get more than “React” from the hitmakers as they travel Europe on their reunion tour.

Rihanna

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: Nothing but nonstop trolling

Where is R9?! It’s been four long years since ANTI dropped, and we’re still waiting for Rihanna to save the music scene. Despite endlessly trolling us on socials, we still know next to nothing about the reggae-infused project.

Rita Ora

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: TBA

Justice for Rita Ora. The siren’s Phoenix remains one of 2018’s unsung gems, and it sounds like she has something big in store for her follow-up. Last year, she teased plans for a pop-leaning project with a surprise twist. Tell me more, please!

Rosalia

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Con Altura,” “Aute Cuture,” “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi,” “A Pale” and “Juro Que”

Few artists have more hype behind their names than Rosalia at the moment. The Grammy winning superstar expanded her sound with a string of excellent one-off singles throughout 2019. Now it only makes sense that she’s got a new album (her third) coming out soon.

Sam Smith

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Dancing With A Stranger,” “How Do You Sleep” and “I Feel Love”

It is their time. Sam Smith switched up their sounds with a trio of danceable bops last year. I don’t know about you, but I’m very interested to hear how their new sound works across a larger body of work.

Sasha Sloan

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

Sasha Sloan is one of pop’s most prolific and talented rising stars. In the last two years we’ve gotten three EPs from music’s sad girl. Now it’s time for her to turn her attention toward a full-length studio album.

Sia

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

Believe it or not it’s been four years since Sia dropped her last solo album This Is Acting (Everyday Is Christmas does not count). Although she’s lent her voice to a slew of projects including LSD (her side project with Diplo and Labrinth), it’s fair to say that anticipation is high to hear her soaring voice alone on a new track.

Sky Ferreira

Title: Masochism

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Downhill Lullaby”

Whatever happened to Masochism? Sky Ferreira introduced her long-awaited sophomore album with “Downhill Lullaby” in early 2019. Since then she’s been surprisingly quiet. I don’t know about you, but I’d say it’s time for an update.

The Weeknd

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights”

The Weeknd launched his new era by topping the Billboard Hot 100 with “Heartless.” And based on his consistent hot streak, I’m expecting more of the same once his fourth LP (his first since 2016’s Starboy) finally arrives.

Tinashe

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

Independence is looking good on Tinashe. Last year the “All Hands On Deck” siren rolled out Songs For You as her first independently released album. And it’s entirely possible that she’ll have something else out this year to keep us well-fed.

Tove Lo

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Bikini Porn” and “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak”

Sunshine Kitty was one of 2019’s best albums, but it appears that Tove Lo doesn’t plan to linger on the era. Instead, she kicked off the new year with a double dose of new music that has us hungry for even more.

Troye Sivan

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: N/A

It’s been two years since Troye Sivan dropped his sophomore album Bloom, and it is high time for new music to arrive. Recent posts on social media implies that he knows his absence is noted. Now it’s just a waiting game to see when we hear something new.

Zara Larsson

Title: TBA

Release Date: TBA

What We’ve Heard: “Ruin My Life,” “Don’t Worry Bout Me,” “Wow” and “All The Time”

“Ruin My Life” was one of 2018’s unsung gems. And every song Zara Larsson has dropped off her sophomore album since then has been just as strong. Prayerfully she doesn’t leave us waiting too much longer before sharing a release date.