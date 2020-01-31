San Holo Teams Up With Broods For An “Honest” Banger

San Holo has been on an upward trajectory since releasing his pragmatically-titled debut LP, Album1, in 2018. The Dutch artist/producer released one of the best songs of 2019 — the genre-defying “Lead Me Back” — and now drops one of this year’s first great dance anthems. A collaboration with NZ duo Broods, “Honest” finds the sweet spot between pop and EDM. “How can I try to keep it hidden, when I’m feeling like you’re reading my mind,” Georgia Nott croons at the beginning of the song. “High and I don’t know what I’m thinking, but I’m talking to you like I can’t lie.”

Before catching feelings, she makes a (not-so) simple demand. “I don’t know you, you don’t know me,” she sings. “But I wanna go anywhere you’re gonna be, oh, I just want us to be honest.” Good luck with that in LA. “‘Honest’ is a song I wrote a few years back about being honest in every aspect of your life,” San Holo explains in the press release. “It delves into the idea of being as genuine as possible when you meet someone, even if nothing comes of it. I would rather be transparent from the start than create a false sense of who I am or what I expect.”

It’s a concept that resonated with Georgia. “Like a lot of songs I write, it half came out of the subconscious pool in my brain,” the Broods vocalist reveals. “It’s one of those songs that you listen to a year later and understand what you meant more than when you wrote it. It’s just about feeling like there is nowhere to hide when somebody truly sees you as you and asking to have the same transparency in return.” Watch the innovative, Mason Thorne-directed visual below.

