Keep An Eye Out For These Up And Coming New Artists

With all of the music that is released daily, it’s nearly impossible to keep up with all of the artists. There are new pop sensations such as Conan Gray and up-and-coming neo-soul groups such as Half•Alive. But who else is there to look out for int he coming year?

You may have heard of some of these artists late in 2019, but as the new year rolls out, it looks like a lot of them are here to stay. With the festival season swiftly approaching, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for some of these names on the line-up!

The Indie-Pop Group Beach Bunny

If you’re a fan of indie-pop, then you’re going to want to keep an eye out for a new band coming out of Chicago, Illinois. Beach Bunny formed in 2015 and includes four members, Lili Trifilio, Anthony Vaccaro, Matt Henkels, and Jon Alvarado.

The band has a few music videos out on their personal website, including one for their 2018 EP, Prom Queen. In 2019, Beach Bunny signed with Mom + Pop Music. They plan to have their first full-length album, Honeymoon, out by February 2020. You’re not going to want to miss listening to this up and coming group. Be sure to check their tour dates!

Coming up soon is another band that released music with Mom + Pop Music.