Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Slay The Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Talk about showing us how it’s done! Tonight (February 2) Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took over the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida to deliver the Halftime Show at Super Bowl LIV. And the iconic duo treated the audience to an utter masterclass on pop excellence. Fans have been waiting for months to see how they planned on splitting their duties as co-headliners. Initially it seemed guaranteed we’d get some sort of collaboration. Unfortunately, a new song has yet to manifest. However, the Latin Queens still found the perfect way to handle one of the most-watched musical performances of the year.

How did they achieve that? By evenly sharing stage time and packing the show with hits spanning the entirety of both their legendary careers. Shakira opened with “She Wolf” before transitioning into her anthemic “Empire.” From there we got an eye-popping belly dance routine and a rendition of “Whenever, Wherever.” Then came our first special guest of the night – Bad Bunny. The hitmaker joined Shak for a lively rendition of Cardi B’s chart-topper “I Like It” and then stood in for Maluma on “Chantaje.” Of course, her moment could not be complete without the internationally beloved “Hips Don’t Lie.” After a quick crowd surf, we changed our focus to J.Lo.

Her segment was equally relentless. Opening with “Jenny From The Block,” the fabulous diva hit her stride with a cane-assisted routine for “Get Right.” Then she resurrected the green lights and pulled off a costume change and pole dance routine (possibly a tribute to her Oscar-robbed role in Hustlers) to timeless hit “Waiting For Tonight.” She shared the stage with the evening’s second special guest – J Balvin. They heated things up with a “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” and “Mi Gente” mash-up while tossing in elements of “El Anillo” and “Booty” for good measure. After playing “On The Floor” a children’s choir led by J.Lo’s daughter Emme slowed down “Let’s Get Loud.”

They made a powerful statement by mashing it up with Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA.” Shakira took the stage again to play the drums before coming in with “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa).” That’s when the powerhouse pair delivered one more exceptionally choreographed dance routine and closed out the historic night. After that, we’re still retrieving our wigs from orbit and attempting to recover from what should go down as one of the most action-packed sets in Super Bowl history. Watch it all go down below.

