Justin Bieber Teams Up With Summer Walker For “Yummy” Remix

Justin Bieber put a lot of effort into making sure his comeback single “Yummy” debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100. Even after going as far as encouraging fans to stream in their sleep, he still fell short of the top spot. However, the song may have another chance to claim the honor. Today (February 3) the 25-year-old returns with a remix featuring Summer Walker. And her velvety vocals add a bit more dimension to the relentlessly catchy but slightly reductive bop. On it, the R&B star delivers some very self-assured lines of her own.

“You already know I got it. Can’t keep flexing on you when you can’t stop this,” she coos. “You already know you want this. If you’re talking then you aint’ doing nothing.” With the right push, I wouldn’t be surprised to see “Yummy” rise up the charts on next week’s Billboard Hot 100. If so, that means Justin would be going into the release week of his new album Changes with a chart-topper on his hands. The LP, his fifth, arrives on Valentine’s Day and also contains collaborations with Kehlani and Quavo. Listen to his latest below.

