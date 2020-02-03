Put Your Hands Up! Kesha Drops Vibrant Video For “High Road”

Pop fans were treated to a wealth of new material last week. The New Music Friday lineup overflowed with bops and bangers from the likes of Meghan Trainor, Taylor Swift, Louis Tomlinson and, excitingly, Kesha. The latter dropped her eagerly anticipated fourth album High Road. We’re still working on an official review of the LP, which signifies a return to her fucks free dance-pop roots. However, in the meantime the 32-year-old just keeps treating us. Today (February 3), she dropped a video for the title track.

Produced by Jeff Bhaskher and with writing credits from Nate Ruess and Wrabel, the song is an anthem about rising above. “B-I-T-C-H, I’m that bitch you love to hate. S-T-R-8 talk that shit straight to my bank,” Kesha sing-raps on the first verse. “So aggressive. Passive aggressive. Delete that message and pass me a beverage.” The video (directed and produced by Magic Seed) is just as much of a mood. Instead of building out a specific plot like we got for “Raising Hell,” the former K$’s latest is all about creating a cool aesthetic.

And she pulls it off effortlessly. Give the video a view below.

