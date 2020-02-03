He’s Back! Niall Horan Readies New Single “No Judgement”

Niall Horan’s sophomore era is slowly but steadily coming together. The 26-year-old kicked things into motion last year by switching up his sound on lead single “Nice To Meet Ya.” After the rollicking bop he returned to more familiar territory on the stripped-back ballad “Put A Little Love On Me.” This week he’ll fill things out even more with the release of his new single “No Judgment.” Taking to social media, the hitmaker unveiled the black-and-white cover art and confirmed the track’s Friday (February 7) release date.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this one if I tried,” he enthused alongside the good news. Based on a snippet and the art (which sees him holding a guitar), it sounds like we’re in for a string-led mid-tempo. Hopefully it picks up momentum Stateside. Although his last two singles have performed respectably in the UK, Niall deserves another “Slow Hands”-sized hit in the US. Especially as he is gearing up for his Nice To Meet Ya North American Tour this spring. Check out the cover art below and pick up concert tickets here.

