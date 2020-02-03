Cue The Drum Roll For Some Of The Greatest Drummers Of All-Time

What constitutes a great drummer is up for debate. But it’s agreed that they’re the musicians who give a song its backbone, aiding a great track and lending the head-banging sound to a set. Whether its flashy showmanship combined with loud beats or simple rhythms accompanied by classic sounds, drummers are masters of feeling and technical skill.

From Led Zeppelin’s rock legend John Bonham to the founding father of the modern drumset, Gene Krupa, the greats are scattered through history and genres. Cue the drum roll, please, here is a list of some of the most talented drummers of all time.

Meg White From The White Stripes

Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

Meg White, the drummer for the American band White Stripes, demands attention when she’s on stage banging away at her drum kit. In 2014, Jack White, the lead singer of the band, told Rolling Stones, “She was the antithesis of a modern drummer. So childlike and incredible and inspiring. All the not-talking didn’t matter, because onstage? Nothing I do will top that.”

White’s drumming is known to be primal because of her lack of formal education with the instrument. Even though the uncontrolled nature of her drumming has drawn criticism, it hasn’t stopped her from winning various awards, including four Grammy’s.

Up next: a rock legend that had fans air drumming “In The Air Tonight.”