Adam Lambert Drops “Roses” & Announces ‘VELVET’ Release Date

Well that didn’t take long! Last year Adam Lambert promised the second half of his fourth album VELVET would arrive in 2020. And the Glamorous One is clearly not playing games. Today (February 4), he returns with a new song off the tracklist called “Roses.” Created with the assistance of living legend Nile Rodgers, it is disco-infused banger of the highest caliber. On it, the crooner vulnerably questions if his feelings for a partner are mutual. “You’re like a knife cuz your looks could kill. Hold my breath every time we kiss. Are you feeling it,” he asks.

He gets even more direct on the chorus. “And all I got was roses. Don’t mean a thing without emotions,” he sings. “Focus. Cuz I just needed your love tonight.” That alone is the ultimate gift, but Adam had even more in store. He also confirmed that the entire album will be available March 20 and unveiled the emerald and royal purple cover art. Suffice to say that he is serving an unspeakably chic look. This is all very exciting news. Based on the strength of 2019’s Side A, VELVET is one of our most anticipated pop projects of 2020. Press play on “Roses” below and pre-order the LP here.

