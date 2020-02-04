Khalid & Disclosure Link Up On “Know Your Worth”

Khalid really may be one of the hardest working musicians on the scene. Last year he dropped Free Spirit, which ranked as one of our favorite albums of 2019. And he wasted no time getting back to work. The velvet-voiced hitmaker started off 2020 by throwing it back to the early aughts on “Eleven.” That was just the start of his plans for the year. Today (February 4), he links up with Disclosure on “Know Your Worth.” His latest is another relentlessly catchy earworm. As the title suggests, it’s all about encouraging someone to recognize their self-worth.

“You don’t know your worth. All the things I know that you deserve,” Khalid sings over sunny beats. “Say it’s not real if it doesn’t hurt. Find someone you know will put you first. Find someone who loves you at your worst.” He opened up about the track in a chat with Apple Music. “When I started writing this song, it was like I was singing to myself in the mirror,” he said. “I feel like the message in this song is something that I needed to hear at the time I was writing it and I hope that it resonates with a lot of people who need to hear that kind of message.” Press play on “Know Your Worth” below.

