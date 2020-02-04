Adam Lambert Announces ‘The Velvet Tour’ & Unveils Tracklist For ‘VELVET’

Adam Lambert is not one to dilly dally. Less than 12 hours after announcing the release date for his eagerly anticipated album VELVET, the Glamorous One is back with even more news. Today (February 4) he unveiled the LP’s full tracklist. Of course, we’re already familiar with more than half of the thirteen songs. That includes the entirety of last year’s Side A and buzz tracks “New Eyes” and “Feel Something.” His new Nile Rodgers collaboration “Roses” is also in the mix alongside three additional songs. “Thirteen slinky numbers to catch a vibe to,” the crooner teased on social media.

That’s not all, either. Adam also announced dates for a European leg of The Velvet Tour. He kicks things off with a set at Manchester Pride on August 3. From there, the icon will make stops in several major cities before winding things up with a September 12 set in Helsinki, Finland. Tickets for the must-see event go on sale next Friday (February 14) with pre-sale available as early as February 11. Fans in the US are in luck, too. How so? The hitmaker announced a mini-residency taking place in Vegas this April. He’ll take over The Venetian Theater for three shows April 22, 24 and 25.

Tickets for that go on sale February 8 and are bound to sell quickly. Check out the full tracklist and tour dates below. You can get more information about the tickets here.

VELVET Tracklist

The Velvet Tour Dates

Will you see Adam on tour? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!