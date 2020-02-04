Justin Bieber Partners With Spotify To Reveal ‘Changes’ Tracklist

Time is ticking down to the release of Justin Bieber’s Changes. And we still have some questions ahead of its February 14 drop date. For instance, will the LP sound more like “Yummy” or the Kehlani-assisted “Get Me.” Clearly, we’re hoping for the latter. Additionally we still aren’t sure what’s on the tracklist. Although today (February 4) the 25-year-old partnered to Spotify to spill some tea on that front. They teamed up with Instagram to create a filter that reveals what song you are on the album. Through that, clever Beliebers have been able to piece together the full list of titles.

Of course both “Yummy” and “Get Me” made the cut. As does the Summer Walker remix of the not-quite chart-topping lead single. Another song that we were already aware of is “Intentions,” which features Quavo. Others to keep an eye on include “All Around Me,” “Come Around Me,” “Habitual,” “Running Over” and “Take It Out On Me.” Check out the list of songs below. We’ll re-order the titles and fill in any remaining collaborations once we know exactly how they line up on the tracklist. You can also find out what song you are off Changes here.

Changes Tracklist

Available

Changes

Take It Out On Me

Running Over

At Least For Now

Habitual

Get Me feat. Kehlani

Intentions feat. Quavo

Forever

ETA

All Around Me

Second Emotion

Come Around Me

Yummy

Confirmation

That’s What Love Is

Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)

