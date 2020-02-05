Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Single “Let’s Be Friends (Not Really Though)”

All of a sudden, 2020 is looking up! Carly Rae Jepsen will kick off the new decade by releasing a new song called “Let’s Be Friends (Not Really Though)” on Friday (February 7). She finally unveiled the title and artwork on social media after teasing with a series of cute pics. It’s unclear if this is the start of an entirely new era or the first taste of Dedicated: Side B. I’m leaning towards the latter because CRJ is a woman of her word, and she did promise us an album of songs that didn’t make the original tracklist.

“I have every intention of doing that and releasing a part two,” the Canadian pop icon told me in May, 2019. “I think that’s the fun with having this much time to record an album. It gives you a little bit of perspective on what should come first and what should come second. It was easier to narrow down the first part because I knew was going to get to share a lot more songs.” As any respectable stan will tell you, Emotion: Side B contains some of CRJ’s best songs. Which makes the prospect of more unreleased material very, very exciting.

Check out Carly’s new single cover below.

Are you excited for Carly Rae’s new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!