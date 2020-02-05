5 Seconds Of Summer Drops “No Shame” From 4th LP ‘CALM’

5 Seconds Of Summer released two very, very good songs in 2019 (“Easier” and “Teeth”), but kept us hanging album-wise. The Aussie rockers rectified that situation by announcing CALM via social media. 5SOS’ long-awaited 4th LP arrives on March 27 and it contains the aforementioned bops as well as a new track called “No Shame.” Produced by Happy Perez and watt, this is an instantly catchy ode to the rush of rock-stardom. “I only light up when cameras are flashin’, never enough and no satisfaction,” Luke Hemmings sings on the chorus. “Got no shame.”

The frontman also opened up about the direction of CALM. “For a band to make it to four albums is no small feat in itself but to be reinventing and constantly pushing our songwriting and to come out with music that we’ve never been more proud of makes me so happy to be in 5 Seconds of Summer,” he raves in the press release. “CALM speaks on a journey through a young man’s life, for better or for worse. We are all human and all make mistakes, sometimes we hurt the ones we love and inevitably, ourselves in the process.”

Check out the full tracklist of CALM below and listen to to “No Shame” at the bottom of the post. If you like what you hear, why not buy a ticket to the band’s No Shame 2020 Tour? You can see all the dates here.

5SOS’ CALM tracklist:

1. Red Desert

2. No Shame

3. Old Me

4. Easier

5. Teeth

6. Wildflower

7. Best Years

8. Not In The Same Way

9. Lover Of Mine

10. Thin White Lies

11. Lonely Heart

12. High

Are you excited for the band’s new album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!