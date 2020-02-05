Christine And The Queens Returns With “People, I’ve Been Sad”

With the exception of an impeccable collaboration with Charli XCX (last year’s “Gone”), Christine and the Queens has been silent on the music front since releasing Chris in 2018. Admittedly, the French pop star has spent 18 months promoting the album and touring the world. But it’s still nice to get something new. Héloïse Letissier — her real name — releases a new song today (February 5) with the very relatable title “People, I’ve been sad.” And, as usual, it’s four minutes of pop perfection.

“It’s true that people I’ve been sad (people I’ve been sad), it’s true that people I’ve been gone (people I’ve been gone),” Christine begins the song. “It’s true that people I’ve been missing out (I’ve been missing out) and missing out for way too long.” The 31-year-old then switches to her native French halfway through the song, which makes “People, I’ve been sad” something of an outlier in her discography. After all, she usually records different versions for the English and French markets.

Watch Christine and the Queens exclusively perform “People, I’ve been sad” on COLORS below.

