Meek Mill Teases Justin Timberlake Collaboration “Believe In Me”

Meek Mill had an interesting day on social media. The “Going Bad” hitmaker got into an ugly Twitter beef with his ex-girlfriend, who just happens to be Nicki Minaj. She accused him of physical abuse and he alleged that she enabled her recently-convicted brother. From there, it just got messier. In addition to airing his dirty laundry in public, the rapper also dropped a musical bombshell by sharing a snippet of an upcoming collaboration with Justin Timberlake. Of course, this doesn’t come entirely out of the blue.

In late December, Meek shared an Instagram video that appeared to be taken on the set of a music video. And JT just happened to be standing around in the background. We now know that the track is called “Believe In Me” and is expected to drop soon. “This song for motivational purposes only!” the 32-year-old captioned a preview, which features black-and-white closeups of the collaborators as well as a woman reading a passage from the bible. You can also hear Meek saying “watch over me.” Get a taste of their looming smash below.

