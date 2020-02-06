Sam Smith’s New Single Is Possibly Called “To Die For”

2019 was a breakthrough year for Sam Smith. On a personal level, they publicly identified as non-binary and shared every joyous step of their journey via social media. Professionally, the hitmaker finally shook their reputation as a balladeer with a pair of massively successful club bangers — the Normani-assisted “Dancing With A Stranger” and “How Do You Sleep.” (Oh, and let’s not forget that memorable cover of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love”). It looks like Sam is now ready to return to balladry for the next single from SS3.

The 27-year-old shared a pic from what appears to be a video shoot on Instagram with the caption: “[Shit’s] gonna get emotional very soon.” Eagle-eyed fans then realized that a website that Sam uses for promotion is touting something called “To Die For” along with the date February 14. While the single title or release date is yet to be confirmed, what better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with an emotions-destroying ballad? I’m very ready. See Sam’s cryptic social media post below and stay tuned for more details.

