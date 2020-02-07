Sean Paul Taps Tove Lo For New Single “Calling On Me”

UPDATE: Sean Paul and Tove Lo’s “Calling On Me” is here and sounds like a hit. Press play below.

Sean Paul never goes out of style. The dancehall legend has been churning out hits since the early ’00s (“Gimme The Light” and “Get Busy” still go hard) and recently enjoyed a major revival as a featured artist lending his immediately-recognizable voice to Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” and Clean Bandit’s “Rockabye.” And the evergreen hitmaker shows no sign of slowing down in the 2020s. In fact, it looks like we might even get his long-awaited 7th LP. He returns to the New Music Friday lineup this week with “Calling On Me.”

Featuring Tove Lo, “Calling On Me” and its accompanying video are due to arrive tomorrow (February 7). The unlikely collaborators shared the news via social media and then unveiled the cover art. 2020 is barely a month old and Tove has already blessed us with two new songs (“Bikini Porn” and “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak”) and a video for Sunshine Kitty highlight “Are U gonna tell her?” Her Sean Paul collab promises to be yet another flawless addition to the Swedish pop star’s discography.

Are you excited for the collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!