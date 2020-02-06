Bruno Mars To Produce & Star In A Music-Driven Disney Film

Bruno Mars has already conquered the world of music (11 Grammys and 200 million single sales attest to that), so it only makes sense that he set his sights on the big screen. The 34-year-old excited fans by revealing that he has inked a movie deal with Disney. The superstar shared the news by uploading a piano rendition of “When You Wish Upon A Star” and quoted the lyrics from the song in the caption. It turns out, the “Uptown Funk” chart-topper will produce and star in an “upcoming music-themed theatrical narrative feature.”

Apart from voicing a character in Rio 2 and appearing as an Elvis Presley impersonator in Honeymoon In Vegas, this will be Bruno’s big-screen acting debut. It might seem like he is jumping in the deep end, but music-related films have never been hotter (think Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born and The Greatest Showman) and Disney only makes winning bets. There’s no timeline for the film’s arrival — or even an outline of the plot — but hopefully we will know more before the end of the year.

See Bruno’s big announcement below.

