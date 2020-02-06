Is Madonna’s ‘Madame X Tour’ Cursed? More Problems Arise In London

The Madame X Tour has not been a fun experience for Madonna. The living legend has been open about the toll the high-energy choreography has taken on her body, which has resulted in several shows being canceled. Not only that, but the 61-year-old is now facing two lawsuits from irate “fans.” If that’s not enough to turn the Queen of Pop off touring for good, she now had a run-in with The Palladium in London. It seems, that management literally brought down the curtain on Madonna after the show ran late.

“It was 5 minutes past our 11:00 curfew,” the pop icon captioned an Instagram video that caught the fiasco on film. “We had one more song to do and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the metal fire curtain that weighs 9 tons. Fortunately they stopped it half way and no one was hurt.” The enduring hitmaker then thanked fans, who refused to leave until the show was over. “Many Thanks to the entire Audience who did not move and never left us. Power to The People!” This is embarrassing. Let the woman finish her goddamn show!

Watch the moment The Palladium tried to kill Madonna’s vibe below.

