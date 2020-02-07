Justin Bieber Rolls Out “Intentions” Featuring Quavo As Next Single

UPDATE: “Intentions” is here. Give it a listen and check out the video below.

Justin Bieber’s much-anticipated 5th LP, Changes, arrives next week (on February 14, to be exact). Which means that it’s time for a little promotion. The superstar will perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend and we now know half of the setlist. “Intentions,” a new single featuring Quavo, will get its live debut on NBC’s enduring sketch show. (The other song will probably be “Yummy”). “Intentions” arrives tonight and finds the 25-year-old leaning further into the R&B/hip-hop sound of underrated buzz track “Get Me.”

The Canadian hitmaker shared a snippet of the video, which finds Justin and Quavo making a classroom visit. There’s also a voiceover. “I should have been afraid, but I felt inspiration,” a woman says. If nothing else, the Changes era is about to get a shot of momentum. Speaking of the album, the official tracklist was unveiled yesterday and it includes collaborations with Post Malone, Kehlani, Travis Scott, Lil Dicky and more. Get a taste of Justin’s “Intentions” below and check back tonight to listen to the song.

“Intentions”

TEASERS

