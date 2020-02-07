Halsey Contributes Rock Anthem “Experiment On Me” To ‘Birds Of Prey’

Halsey kicked off 2020 on a high note after dropping one of the year’s first excellent albums. And she’s already back for more. Today (February 7) the 25-year-old joins another New Music Friday lineup on the Birds Of Prey soundtrack. Her contribution – “Experiment On Me” – fits right in on the fiercely femme collection of bangers. The track falls more in line with last year’s underrated “Nightmare” than Manic. In that it is a rollicking anthem that crashes over listeners and carries a ferocious message. Basically, she’s coming for blood and leaving no prisoners in the process.

“Girl, I know I’ve been way too much to handle. Bitch, I’ll never be a good example,” she growls over the walloping production. Halsey goes in for the kill on the chorus, which she delivers with increasing passion (and volume) as the song develops. “I’m pretty like a car crash. Ugly as a lullaby. You really wanna try it. Experiment on me.” Who would say no to that prospect and live to tell the tale? This is another strong addition to the album which already includes bops from Normani and Megan Thee Stallion (“Diamonds”), Charlotte Lawrence (“Joke’s On You”) and Doja Cat (“Boss Bitch”).

Keep an eye peeled for our review of the collection, which arrived in full today. Based on a first listen, we’re already in love with Lauren Jauregui’s “Invisible Chains” and CYN’s “Lonely Gun.” In the meantime press play on “Experiment On Me” below and let us know what you think.

