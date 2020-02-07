She’s Back: Nicki Minaj Shakes Things Up With New Single “Yikes”

Nicki Minaj made headlines last year by suddenly announcing plans to retire and start a family. But it seems she has a different perception of what retirement actually means. After breaking the news and shaking Barbz across the globe, the Rap Queen proceeded to drop a slew of collabs. She’s worked with everyone from Ariana Grande and Normani (“Bad To You”) to Meghan Trainor (“Nice To Meet Ya”) and KAROL G (“Tusa”). Today (February 7), she joins the New Music Friday lineup with a solo song called “Yikes.” No, it’s not the lead single to her eagerly anticipated fifth album.

However, it is setting the scene for something to follow. And the track certainly proves the superstar hasn’t lost her spark. It’s also a nice distraction from the Twitter spat she and ex Meek Mill got into earlier this week. On it, Nicki delivers some predictably brag-heavy bars over trap beats. “Yikes. I play tag and you it for life. Yikes. You a clown, you do it for likes,” she taunts. After dragging the likes of “Anaconda,” “Starships” and “Your Love” in a recent interview, it’s safe to assume this is a hint of what’s to come on a new album. Whenever it arrives… In the meantime press play on “Yikes” below.

