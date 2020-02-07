Niall Horan Announces Sophomore LP ‘Heartbreak Weather,’ Drops “No Judgement”

We have a title and a release date! Niall Horan’s sophomore LP is called Heartbreak Weather and it drops on March 13. The Irishman broke the news tonight (February 7) and rolled out “No Judgement” as the album’s third single. After mixing it up with an early ’00s-evoking Brit-pop moment called “Nice To Meet Ya” and then stripping it right back for a tender ballad called “Put A Little Love On Me,” Niall brings the heat with a sexy anthem that is reminiscent of “Slow Hands.” Which is obviously a very, very good thing.

“When you’re with me, no judgement, I get us breakfast in the morning,” the One Direction superstar sings over Julian Bunetta’s punchy production on the chorus. “You don’t have to give me a warning, ’cause we both got nothing to hide.” It’s instantly catchy and very radio-friendly. What can we expect from the album? “When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them start to finish,” Niall reveals in the press release. “With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people down the storytelling lane of an album track listing.”

“I was trying to think how I could write a different album than the usual,” he continues. “I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else looking in.” We love a concept album! Watch the 26-year-old’s “No Judgment” video below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!