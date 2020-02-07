MARINA Sings “About Love” On ‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ Soundtrack

This week’s New Music Friday lineup is seriously star-studded. Today (February 7) we got bops and bangers from the likes of the Pussycat Dolls, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Niall Horan and more. The Birds Of Prey soundtrack also arrived complete with gems from Halsey and Lauren Jauregui. However, one of the highlights in the fray is MARINA’s “About Love.” The pop goddess contributed the loved-up track to the soundtrack for Netflix’s To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. And it’s a stunner.

On it, the LOVE + FEAR diva sings about the rush of a relationship. “Started in the strangest way. Didn’t see it coming,” she sings. “Swept up in your hurricane. Wouldn’t give it up for nothing. Now I’m all caught up in the highs and lows.” It only gets sweeter as MARINA moves into the chorus. “I don’t really know a lot about love. But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood. And it hurts so good, it hurts so much.” If this is a hint of what to expect on her fifth album (it’s coming), then we’re in for a serious treat.

Press play on “About Love” below and let us know what you think.

