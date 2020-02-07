Carly Rae Jepsen Returns With Perky Pop Anthem “Let’s Be Friends”

Carly Rae Jepsen blesses New Music Friday with a typically perky bop called “Let’s Be Friends.” Produced by Christopher J Baran and Ben Romans, the Canadian pop star delivers a different kind of breakup anthem. For starters, it’s not particularly bitter. But it sure does get the message across. “Call out your persuasions, I got the feeling that you don’t know what to say,” she begins the song. “It’s a black dress occasion, nobody’s dying — it’s a dinner, not a date.” CRJ then drops the bombshell.

“Let’s be friends that never speak again, it’s cool,” the Dedicated hitmaker coos on the chorus. “We can just pretend we’re friends and never speak again.” Ouch. What inspired the track? “Let’s Be Friends’ is about the little lie we all share to soften the blow of a breakup,” Carly reveals in the press release. “This Valentine’s Day I’d prefer to just rip off the band aid. See you never!” Hopefully, the pop icon adds “Let’s Be Friends” to the setlist of upcoming tour dates. Listen below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!