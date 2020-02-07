Meek Mill Teams Up With Justin Timberlake On Motivational “Believe”

JT x Meek Mill It looks like Justin Timberlake is coming up a collaboration with Meek Mill. MORE >>

Well, that didn’t take long. Earlier this week, Meek Mill revealed that his much-anticipated collaboration with Justin Timberlake was “coming very soon” and, sure enough, “Believe” is part of the New Music Friday lineup. While it’s far from a pop crossover, the motivational anthem does have broad appeal. “You know I still believe, still believe in you and me,” JT sings on the gospel-tinged chorus. “‘Cause every night I… go to sleep, I can see it like a movie in my dreams.”

From there, Meek raps about his recent incarceration. “Follow your dreams not your addictions, how we gon’ follow our dreams locked in a prison?” he spits. “They tried to swallow me whole, God be my witness — deprive me outta my dreams but I’m relentless.” It turns out collaborating JT was a long-term goal for the rapper. “I just smoked I had to laugh… I really got a song wit Justin Timberlake,” he tweeted. “Just was watching him from my mom P.H.A house in hood & I can still remember clearly … this shit be funny … keep chasing!!”

Watch Meek and JT’s moving “Believe” video below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!