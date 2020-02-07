Jennifer Lopez Jumps On The Remix Of Black Eyed Pea’s “RITMO”

Jennifer Lopez just keeps winning. After teaming up with Shakira to deliver one of the best halftime shows in Super Bowl history, the ultimate triple threat is turning her attention to new music. She hinted at an upcoming release on social media (you can text J.Lo and receive updates directly to your phone) yesterday and now comes through with news of a blockbuster remix. Yes, the Hustlers star is jumping on a new and most-likely improved version of The Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin’s “RITMO” (out tonight).

The original version of the track, which interpolates Corona’s 1993 classic “Rhythm Of The Night,” has already been a huge hit around the world — amassing more than 320 million Spotify streams and 460 million YouTube views. Jennifer shared a snippet of the remix, which finds her singing the chorus, and it sounds like a perfect fit for her club-friendly, Spanglish sound. You can get a taste of the “RITMO” remix below and listen to the full setlist of J.Lo’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show here.

