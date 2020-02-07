LÉON Returns With Bittersweet Breakup Ballad “In A Stranger’s Arms”

LÉON Interview The Swedish pop star opens up about her self-titled debut LP and new single. MORE >>

After releasing four impeccable EPs, LÉON finally got around to releasing her debut LP in 2019. The self-titled album was a revelation, showcasing the Swede’s ability to bounce from a ballad to a banger without missing a beat. She now returns to the New Music Friday lineup with “In A Stranger’s Arms.” It’s a bittersweet breakup ballad that oozes hurt and, somewhat surprisingly, blind optimism. “Weeks go so slow, we haven’t spoken one word,” LÉON begins the song over an acoustic arrangement. “I go out and get home, when neighbors [are] leaving for work.”

The 26-year-old then finds solace on the chorus. “They say heartbreak always hurts the worst the first time, you feel you’re gonna die,” she belts. “It’s hard to see that in time you will find that you’ve moved on, then you’ll risk it all to feel it all like the first time in a stranger’s arms.” If this is any indication, LÉON is due for a breakthrough 2020. What’s different? “Over the past few years, I’ve learned how to go with my gut and steer the wheel myself,” the pop star reveals in the press release. “If it doesn’t feel right to me, I don’t pursue it.”

Listen to “In A Stranger’s Arms” below.

