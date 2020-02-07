Hilary Duff Teams Up With RAC & Matthew Koma For “Never Let You Go”

As any discerning music fan will tell you, Hilary Duff’s Breathe In. Breathe Out. was one of the most slept-on pop offerings of the 2010s. It was also one of the most infuriating given the botched rollout and bizarre single choices. The whole experience turned the “So Yesterday” legend off music — at least, temporarily — and she decided to focus on acting. Happily, the great Duff drought is about to end. Hilary is releasing a new single next week. Well, to be more accurate, she’s featuring on one.

The singer/actress joins husband Matthew Koma on RAC’s “Never Let You Go.” The Grammy-winning producer shared a snippet of the song, which drops on February 12 and is already available to pre-order, on social media yesterday. And if it sounds a little familiar to you, that’s because it’s a revamp of Third Eye Blind’s similarly-titled hit from 2000. Yes, Hilary is covering Third Eye Blind and that somehow makes perfect sense in 2020. If the song does well, she might even be tempted to get back in the studio.

Listen to a preview of RAC’s “Never Let You Go” below.

