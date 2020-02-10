Andy Grammer Taps Elle King For “Best Of You” Remix

Every so often, Andy Grammer pulls a massive radio (and/or streaming) hit out of the bag. The singer/songwriter did it again in 2019 with “Don’t Give Up On Me” from the Five Feet Apart soundtrack, and he could have another one with “Best Of You.” A standout track on the 36-year-old’s Naive LP, the emotional love song has now been transformed into a duet featuring Elle King. “I’ve met your demons, but they do not scare me,” Andy begins the track. “I know they’ll be angels once they learn to fly.”

It turns out the Elle is just as optimistic. “Nothing we can’t get through, if I see you going down that road,” the “Ex’s & Oh’s” hitmaker purrs. “Then I won’t let you.” They both come together for the chorus: “‘Cause the best of me loves the best of you.” Aww. How did the remix come about? “To me, this song is about loving someone through all of the layers of the good and the bad,” Andy explains. “And, after seeing the response to this song on tour, I knew I had to do a duet. Elle was the perfect choice for me because of her gritty and authentic personality.”

Listen to the new and improved “Best Of You” below.

