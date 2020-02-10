Agnes Serves Vintage Vibes On New Single “Goodlife”

Agnes’ return to pop after a seven-year hiatus was one of the few good things to happen in 2019. The much-missed Swedish pop star lent her vocals to Avicii’s posthumous LP and then delivered a lovely EP called Nothing Can Compare. She now builds on that momentum with a blissful bop called “Goodlife.” Co-written with Cathy Dennis (Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and Britney Spears’ “Toxic”) and produced by Vargas & Lagola, Agnes’ latest is a sunny, ’70s throwback that is guaranteed to brighten your mood.

“There’s a chill here tonight in the air I breathe, it’s in your smile,” the 31-year-old begins the song. “Just the kind that you’ll find once in a while, happiness is golden.” That leads us to the drowsy, instantly hummable chorus. “We’re living a good life,” Agnes belts. “Shine it up, make it your reality.” It turns out that the lyrics are quite literal. “The track isn’t about money, wealth or material things, it’s about those brief moments of pure happiness,” the “Release Me” hitmaker explains.

“It’s more on a spiritual level and the feeling of having someone on your side and you truly being there for someone,” she continues. “You know how fragile everything can be and that’s why you appreciate those moments even more. It’s about connecting to yourself, to others and to the universe. It’s about healing.” It’s also very, very good. Listen to “Goodlife” below.

