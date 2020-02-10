Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Own Twist On Britney Spears’ “Toxic”

The Kelly Clarkson Show is a gift that just keeps giving. In particular, the NBC talk show’s Kellyoke segment is like nothing else on daytime TV. And the show’s host and America’s original Idol (who just last month tapped Annie Murphy for an update on the Schitt’s Creek original “A Little Bit Alexis”) delivered once again. During her latest taping of the show Kelly Clarkson dusted off and put her own touch on an eternal pop classic: Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” Hopefully no one will be surprised to learn that her interpretation is a stunner.

Performing with a live band, Kelly opted out of messing with perfection and stayed very close to B’s original recording. However, she made it her own with some very strong belts. That’s not all, either. The Meaning Of Life superstar revisited the track again during a work-out segment later on in the show. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time she’s covered the Pop Princess. In the past we’ve gotten renditions of “Till The World Ends” and “Everytime.” However, this ranks as a personal favorite.

Watch her take on the timeless banger and then watch her work up a sweat while dancing to the beat below.

