Janet Jackson Announces New Album ‘Black Diamond’ & Accompanying Tour

We interrupt this morning’s regularly scheduled broadcasting with a Pop Emergency. Janet Jackson is back! Today (February 10) the living legend took to social media to reveal she has heard our prayers and is deciding to answer them. What does that mean exactly? Well, for starters a new album is on the way. Titled Black Diamond, it will be her first LP since 2015’s Unbreakable. So far we don’t have any news about a release date. However, the sooner the better. And that’s not all she has in store for us.

The “Rock With You” icon will support the release with an accompanying world tour. Her Black Diamond World Tour launches with a June 24 set in Miami, Florida. She closes out the North American leg (all that’s been revealed so far) with a final show on August 23 in Tacoma, Washington. According to the tour poster we should expect new music and a special tribute to Rhythm Nation. Tickets for this must-see extravaganza go on sale to the general public February 13 with pre-sale opportunities as early as tomorrow.

As for the overarching title, Janet shared some insight in the caption of her announcement. “Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy,” she explained. “There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.” Check out the full list of dates below.

