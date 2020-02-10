MARINA Announces New North American Tour Dates

Fans who missed out on a chance to see MARINA on her LOVE + FEAR Tour last year are in luck. Of course lucky attendees will get to experience her during both weekends Coachella takes over the polo grounds of Indio, California in April. However if you weren’t able to snag a ticket to one of the hottest festivals of the year, the siren has other plans in motion. Today (February 10) she announced a string of tour dates that coincide with the appearances. And it all starts with a set in Las Vegas on April 11.

The next day she’ll play her first Coachella show. Then she’ll stop off in Santa Barbara, San Diego and Phoenix to play shows before returning to Coachella on April 19. Tickets for the very hot dates go on sale February 14. If you ask me this is the perfect option for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift. That’s doubly the case since we can expect MARINA will add some new music to the setlist. After all, she joined last week’s New Music Friday lineup with a song called “About Love” from the To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You soundtrack.

She’s also been teasing plans for her fifth album on social media. Based on the new dates and her Coachella appearance, it’s safe to assume that is coming sooner than later. Check out all the tour stops and ticket info here.

Will you see MARINA on the road this year? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!