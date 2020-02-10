A Different Kind Of Hoedown: Pitbull & Blake Shelton Drop “Get Ready” Video

Pitbull’s (underrated) 2019 album, Libertad 548, is full of weird and wonderful collaborations. The most unexpected, however, is “Get Ready” — a country/rap hybrid featuring Blake Shelton that is built around a sample of Ram Jam’s “Black Betty.” Of course, Mr. 305 has dabbling in country before, but this finds the enduring hitmaker going all in. “That boy so solid, that’s what happens when you come from the bottom,” Pit raps. “305 Paradise City, where the girls got big ol’ booties and so pretty.”

That’s when Blake steps in to interpolate “Black Betty” on the chorus/hook: “Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam).” The unexpected collaborators rolled out the video today (February 10) and it begins with Pitbull and Blake chilling out, soaking up the western scenery. Things get a little more heated when the camera cuts to a raunchy hoedown, which finds a small army of scantily-clad cowgirls boot scootin’ as if their lives depended on it. It’s definitely a spectacle of sorts. Watch the honky tonk visual below.

