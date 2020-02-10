SAYGRACE Drops Impeccable ‘The Defining Moments Of SAYGRACE’ EP

It’s not easy to wipe the slate clean and start all over again, but that’s exactly what Grace did when she decided to rebrand and relaunch as SAYGRACE in 2019. The “You Don’t Own Me” hitmaker immediately impressed with the accurately-titled “Boy’s Ain’t Shit” and then followed it up with a pair of raw, relatable anthems called “Doin’ Too Much” and “Loyal.” All three of those songs feature on the 22-year-old’s impeccable EP, The Defining Moments Of SAYGRACE: Girlhood, Fuckboys & Situationships.

There’s a lot more soulful, painfully-honest pop where that came from. The EP is comprised of 10 tracks (admittedly two of those are interludes) and this is a rare case of all-killer, no-filler. As the title suggests, the songs focus on growing pains, authenticity and matters of the heart. Highlights include new single “Gone,” which is about getting rid of a no-good boyfriend, and “Priorities.” The latter deals with reclaiming your power. “As woman we’re told all your value is placed on how fuckable you are, but I refuse to accept that as reality,” SAYGRACE explains.

“What I realized as I got older is that nothing is more powerful than divine feminine energy and when woman come together and support each other the possibilities are infinite.” Stream the Aussie singer’s new EP below.

What’s your favorite song on the EP? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!