Finally! Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World Tease “Fall On Me” Video

Christina Aguilera reunited with A Great Big World in 2019 and casually dropped one of the year’s best songs. An English-language cover of Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli’s “Fall On Me,” the stirring ballad is about love in all its forms — be it parental, romantic or spiritual. “Fly like a cannonball straight to my soul, tear me to pieces and make me feel whole,” AGBW introduces the song. “I’m willing to fight for it to feel something new, to know what it’s like to be sharing a space with you.” That’s when Xtina steps in and pulls the vocal trigger.

“I wanna believe in a world we can’t see, millions of particles passing through me,” the pop icon sings over delicate piano keys. “And I know there’s a meaning, I feel it, I swear — I can’t see the future, but I know that it’s there.” The collaborators then come together on the soaring chorus: “Fall on me, with open arms.” It’s a powerful, emotional pop moment that deserved a whole lot more attention. Happily, it might finally receive it thanks to an imminent music video, which features stunning looks and a wintery set.

Check out Christina and A Great Big World’s video teasers below.

