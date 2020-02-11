Kim Petras Runs From Heartbreak On New Bop “Reminds Me”

The impending arrival of Valentine’s Day means we’re seeing an uptick in songs about love. In the last week, we’ve gotten gems from the likes of MARINA (“About Love”) and Andy Grammer (“Best Of You” with Elle King). But there are just as many songs for those of us with nothing to celebrate on the holiday. Kim Petras falls in the latter camp with the unveiling of “Reminds Me.” Out today (February 11) the ascendant pop princess is chasing away memories of an ex on her latest bop. And the relatable lyrics capture what it feels like to have your heart broken by someone you trusted.

“I’m stuck. Fucked up. Fuck love. I’m up. Can’t sleep, can’t think because my heart is broke. You left me cold, you left the pain, you took my soul,” she mourns over a sparse soundscape. Kim drills the point home on the chorus. “I don’t wanna do shit that reminds me of you. Everything and everywhere reminds me of you.” She really never misses, huh? Hopefully this is a sign that we’ll be getting a follow-up to last year’s Clarity and TURN OFF THE LIGHT sometime in 2020. I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for her debut album to arrive. The hitmaker has even more good news to share today.

Kim closes out her Clarity Tour with a show in London tonight. However, she’ll be returning to Europe as an opening act on Camila Cabello’s Romance Tour in May. Of course, that’s after she plays her first-ever sets at Coachella. Check out dates for the tour here and press play on “Reminds Me” below.

Do you love Kim’s moody new bop? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!