Griff Kicks Off 2020 With A Soaring Ballad Called “Good Stuff”

Griff ranked as one of 2019’s breakout pop/R&B stars thanks to her excellent debut EP, The Mirror Talk. Not one to rest on her laurels, the 19-year-old Brit already has new material to share. Produced by David Stewart, “Good Stuff” is a soaring, largely-acoustic ballad that showcases the newcomer’s powerful pipes. “Why’d you leave me with the good stuff, babe and forget about the mess we made?” she belts on the chorus. “Oh, I wish that my mouth didn’t smile when I think of you.” Don’t be fooled, however. This isn’t your standard breakup anthem.

“My family foster children in care, and we’ve had kids come and live with us for as long as four years, but they always end up moving on to a more permanent situation,” Griff explains in the press release. “Every time they do, as a family we always only ever remember ‘the good stuff’ — even though fostering can be super difficult and hard. So about a year ago I came into the studio with ‘only remember the good stuff when you go’ written down in my phone notes, and that became this song.” Watch the simple but striking visual below.

