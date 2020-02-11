Mandy Moore Looks Back On Autobiographical Single “Fifteen”

Mandy Moore’s Silver Landings is coming together nicely. The 35-year-old drops her long-awaited album March 6. And she’s introduced it with a string of very good singles. That includes “When I Wasn’t Watching,” “I’d Rather Lose” and “Save A Little For Yourself.” Each features a relaxed, California vibe that’s nothing like her sugary pop hits of lore. However, she references those roots on an autobiographical new single “Fifteen.” And the confessional ballad has me even more excited for the rest of the LP.

Impressively, she manages to look back on the past without coming off as cynical. Instead, Mandy recognizes that everything she experienced, both good and bad, helped her grow. “No regrets, with a few exceptions. Every wrong turn was the right direction,” she coos. “Still a part of me.” She opened up about the release on social media. “It’s been a full circle journey to embrace who I was as a teenager starting off in this industry and forgive my past self for judging her so harshly,” she said.

“For years, I apologized for the creative output of that time but in the making of this new collection of music, I was able to process so much and have come to have great affection for that young girl, that part of me, because she’s the reason I’m here today.” Press play on “Fifteen” below and pre-order Silver Landings (one of our most-anticipated projects of 2020) here.

