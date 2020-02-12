New Find: Lola Lennox Impresses With Debut Single “In The Wild”

The offspring of ’80s superstars are having a very good year. Elijah Hewson’s (AKA Bono’s son) band Inhaler continues to go from strength to strength, while Annie Lennox’s daughter launches her pop career. Lola Lennox has been honing her craft for a while now, but everything finally came together with “In The Wild.” A soaring ballad that showcases the Brit’s powerful pipes and poetic pen, this is a most auspicious debut. “Under a silent concrete sky and all of our dreams are in black and white,” she belts. “We just don’t work in city lights.”

“Music is the thing that makes me feel the most powerful and yet the most vulnerable at the same time,” Lola wrote on social media. “[‘In The Wild’] marks the beginning of me officially sharing my story and my vision through song. When I was younger, I didn’t realize what it took to get your creativity out into the world; and boy this has been a long journey up until this point. However, today feels like the seed is rising up from the earth and turning into a flower— and I am so ready for a whole garden to bloom.” Listen below.

