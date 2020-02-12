The Making Of A Hit: How Selena Gomez’s “Vulnerable” Came Together

Selena Gomez’s chart-topping Rare LP is jam-packed with perfect pop songs, but one track shines a little brighter than the rest. “Vulnerable” is that scarcest of commodities — an infuriatingly catchy pop song with heart and purpose. It’s essentially about summoning the courage to keep your heart open, knowing full well it will probably end up getting broken all over again. Selena brought the topic to her co-writers, which I know because thanks to Jon Bellion’s new Billboard interview.

“Truthfully, it was a long day — it was me, [Jordan Johnson], [Stefan Johnson], Amy Allen and Selena in the room, and it was just failed attempt… after failed attempt,” Jon remembers. That changed when the “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker opened up a notebook and shared a poem with the line: “I’ll stay vulnerable.” Everything just came together from there. “From that little snippet that she read, we kind of just took it from there and it all fell into place,” he continues. Listen to “Vulnerable” below. This really needs to be a single at some point.

