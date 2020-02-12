She’s Back! Hilary Duff Joins RAC & Matthew Koma For “Never Let You Go”

Hilary Duff’s first new single in four years (never forget her random cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies”) is here and it’s a delight. The pop icon joins husband/artist Matthew Koma an EDM update of Third Eye Blind’s “Never Let You Go” that feels shiny and new, yet also suitably reverential to the original. News of Hilary’s return to music broke last week when Grammy-winning producer RAC shared a snippet of “Never Let You Go” on social media. He now reveals that the song started as a fun exercise between friends that became something more.

“This started out as something we were doing just for fun and I think it comes through,” RAC tweeted. Despite the low-key nature of the release, this is still cause for celebration. As any discerning music fan will tell you, Hilary’s Breathe In. Breathe Out. was one of the most slept-on pop offerings of the 2010s. The experience left a bad taste in the “So Yesterday” legend’s mouth and she decided to focus on acting instead. If the song does well, there’s every chance she might be tempted to get back in the studio. Listen to “Never Let You Go” below.

